'Little House' author's life, times examined in PBS film

Michael Kantor, the executive producer of “Laura Ingalls Wilder,” and Murphy said the documentary's development relied on experts, including the head of Native American initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society.

“We’ve been working very carefully with the academic community to make sure we tell a fair and truthful history, which we think will be no less interesting,” Kantor said.

Melissa Gilbert, who as a child actor played Ingalls in the 1970s to ’80s TV series based on the novels, is part of the documentary that includes other cast members, Wilder biographers and writers Louise Erdrich and Roxane Gay.

“I am constantly amazed by how much more there is for me to learn (about Ingalls) because I’ve had the opportunity to come at the ‘Little House’ story from so many different angles in so many different ways,” Gilbert said.