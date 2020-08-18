Lithuanian lawmakers vote for sanctions against Belarus

The Lithuanian foreign minister said that shocking stories of protesters being beaten and tortured have started to emerge from Belarus.

“What happened there is not just a human rights abuse, but also crimes that must be investigated and those responsible punished,” Linkevicius said.

Lukashenko’s top challenger, former English teacher Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got only 10% of the vote, according to election officials. She denounced the vote as rigged and demanded a recount before leaving Belarus last week. Lithuania, which is Belarus’s northern neighbor, gave her refuge.

Lithuania has a population of 2.8 million and the Baltic nation's capital, Vilnius, is located 170 kilometers (105 miles) from Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Vilnius is a center for Belarusians in exile. The city hosts a university that Lukashenko banned. A number of Belarusian nongovernmental organizations have relocated there as well.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde spoke by telephone with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Tuesday and demanded an end to police violence against protesters and the immediate release of all political prisoners, Swedish news agency TT reported Tuesday.

Linde also offered to travel to Minsk to meet with representatives of the government and the opposition, TT said.

Also Tuesday, the Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, Igor Leshchenya, handed in his resignation after coming out with a statement in support of the protests.

In this video grab provided by the Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office via the Associated Press Television, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections addresses the Belarus nation from Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Belarus' opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya has announced she is ready to take on the mantle of the presidency after a week of daily mass protests across the country. (Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office vis AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius answers questions during a meeting with the press in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Lithuania Foreign Minister said that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran for presidency in Belarus, fled to Vilnius early Tuesday to join her children and was placed in a secure location.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis