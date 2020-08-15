Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach

Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix's Devin Booker, Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Houston's James Harden.