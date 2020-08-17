Lightning win 2-1, put Blue Jackets on brink of elimination

Then the Lightning scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period.

They opened the scoring 16 seconds into the second when Goodrow chopped at the puck in traffic in front of Korpisalo and popped it over his blocker. Gourde made it 2-0 by redirecting a long shot by Kevin Shattenkirk at the 4:09 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Atkinson got credit for the Columbus goal when a long shot by Pierre-Luc Dubois pinballed between Atkinson and the goalie before going into the net. Vasilevskiy argued for goalie interference to no avail.

Columbus took a penalty for too many men on the ice with 1:07 left in the game, which interrupted its late 6-on-5 push.

NOTES: Tampa Bay is 0 for 9 on power plays in the series while Columbus is 2 for 14. ... Atkinson returned after being classified “unfit to play” in the past two games. Emil Bemstrom was a scratch. ... F Kevin Stenlund made his playoff debut for the Blue Jackets and skated in the top power-play group.

