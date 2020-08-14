Lewis, Munoz share lead at Ladies Scottish Open

Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s.

Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, after back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks, and the American is even par after two rounds of 71.

If Kang takes the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the tour.

It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women’s Australian Open in February.

