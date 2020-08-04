Leavine Family Racing to close at end of 2020 season

Leavine has not revealed who purchased the charter, which guarantees entry into the 40-car field each race.

“We will say goodbye at the conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season,” Leavine said. "This decision has not been made lightly. Family has always been a part of the team’s name and this is how we view every member of our race team — as our family.

“There is no good time to make this announcement, but doing it earlier allows our people to explore employment opportunities, for next season, to provide for their families. There will be opportunities with the new owners which was important to our decision.”

Leavine said 2020 has been a difficult year and “the pandemic has impacted our economy, and unfortunately that’s just not something we are able to overcome in order to continue racing beyond this season.”

He said the chassis and equipment that came from its alliance with Gibbs will return to JGR at the end of the season and are not part of the sale.

Leavine Family Racing has competed in NASCAR since 2011, making its debut with David Starr at Texas Motor Speedway. The organization didn’t run a full schedule until 2016, with Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon splitting the ride.

Others who have driven for the team include Kasey Kahne, Regan Smith, Matt DiBenedetto and Bell.

Leavine Family Racing is winless in 240 Cup starts. Its best finish is second with DiBenedetto at last fall’s Bristol night race.