Latinos pressure California governor on US Senate appointee

The choice, should it come, would be politically tricky for the Democratic governor, with considerations that could range from gender, geography and demographics to personal relationships.

There would be pressure to select a woman, especially a Black woman, to replace Harris, who is the first Black woman to run on a major party’s presidential ticket. She’s one of just two Black women who have ever served in the Senate and the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India.

A long list of possible contenders includes Rep. Karen Bass, who was on Biden’s vice presidential shortlist and heads the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County and Newsom’s longtime friend, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who is Hispanic and has proven his electability statewide.

The potential opening has set off a guessing game about who might end up with politically powerful post. To avoid the political risks that come with the appointment, Newsom could also choose a caretaker to hold the seat until the 2022 election. Under that scenario, the appointee would step aside after a new senator is elected.

Under another possible scenario, Newsom could even pick himself, which would open his job for Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, elevating her to become California's first female governor.