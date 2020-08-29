X

Late but alive, Tour de France races into COVID epidemic

Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP)
Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates on the podium after winning the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson

Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson

National & World News | Updated 41 minutes ago
By JOHN LEICESTER and SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Delayed but alive again and out on French roads, the strangest Tour de France ever set off in a bubble of anti-COVID protocols to try to keep the 176 riders virus-free for three weeks of racing through the country’s worsening epidemic

NICE, France (AP) — Delayed but alive again and out on French roads, the strangest Tour de France ever set off Saturday in a bubble of anti-COVID protocols to try to keep the 176 riders virus-free for three weeks of racing through the country's worsening epidemic.

Only after riders peeled off their face masks and raced off from the start in the Mediterranean city of Nice, serenaded by a uniformed band playing “La Marseillaise,” did the Tour begin to look like its old, pre-COVID self, immediately delivering thrills and spills as storms made the roads as slippy as ice.

But with fans kept firmly at arm's length, told by the government that it was best to stay home and watch the racing on television, the Tour lost much of its festive atmosphere. There was very little of the usual up-close communing between athletes and their adoring public that made the venerable 117-year-old rolling roadshow so unique among sports events in more carefree times.

Powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight in Nice that would usually have been many rows deep, Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate.

Winning Stage 1 earned Kristoff the first yellow jersey of the 2020 Tour, which he will wear as the race leader on Sunday's Stage 2 that loops into the mountains behind Nice. Usually, a race official or a VIP would have helped him slip into the iconic jersey, one of the most coveted and recognizable in sports. But not this year, with social distancing the priority.

Kristoff stood alone on the winner's podium, flanked by a host and a hostess a safe distance away. He then disappeared backstage to wriggle into the jersey himself, before coming back out to pose for photos. Still, the thrill of wearing the jersey for first time in his eight Tours more than outweighed the weirdness.

“An amazing feeling,” he told reporters at the finish. “It means a lot for my career and a stage win shows I can still be up there even at 33 years old and with four kids.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tour de France hostess wear face masks prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Tour de France hostess wear face masks prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Alexander Kristoff of Norway, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Alexander Kristoff of Norway, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

A brass band wait before to perform during the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A brass band wait before to perform during the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

A journalist interviews German John Degenkolb prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
A journalist interviews German John Degenkolb prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

People wear masks as they watch riders prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
People wear masks as they watch riders prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

The pack rides along the beach of the Promenade des Anglais during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The pack rides along the beach of the Promenade des Anglais during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Men talk along the road after the pack passed during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Men talk along the road after the pack passed during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Alexander Kristoff of Norway wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP)
Alexander Kristoff of Norway wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP)

Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson

Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson

Spectators take pictures of the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Spectators take pictures of the pack during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156 kilometers (97 miles) with start and finish in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.