Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the Aug. 30 event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO.

Seven of Gaga's nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit “Rain On Me." Gaga is also nominated for artist of the year and best quarantine performance — one of two new categories related to the pandemic — for “Smile” from the TV special “One World: Together At Home." MTV also introduced the best music video from home award this year.