La Scala announces fall season as cultural life resumes

“I am optimistic,” general manager Dominique Meyer said. “It is clear we can’t do the traditional theater from the beginning, but we will do our best so that these emotions of the theater can be rediscovered as soon as possible.”

The opera house normally announces the full season schedule in late spring, but due to the pandemic is limiting the schedule to dates through early December, leading up to the traditional Dec. 7 gala season-opener, which Meyer said he hopes can be held normally.

Meyer said that the theater had lost 23 million euros ($27 million) in box office sales due to the theater’s closure since February. The new schedule was devised with an eye to maintaining contractual agreements with artists engaged for a tour of Japan, which has been canceled by the virus.

In a show of solidarity, Barenboim has renounced payment for his performance.

