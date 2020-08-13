Korpisalo, Blue Jackets win 3-1, tie series with Lightning

The Blue Jackets took the lead on Bjorkstrand’s one-timer from the right circle on a late first-period power play. Columbus’ goals came on just six shots in the period.

Early in the third period, Columbus defenseman Seth Jones -- who had 65:06 of ice time Tuesday, the most since the league started tracking ice time -- chased down Barclay Goodrow on a breakaway and disrupted what would have been a doorstep shot.

Then, with 8:33 left in the game, Wennberg drove in hard from the right and beat Vasilevskiy. Korpisalo then withstood the last 3:41 of a Lightning 6-on-5 attack.

NOTES: : Dubois has four goals and four assists in seven playoff games. ... Brayden Point, with an assist on the Kucherov goal, became the fourth player in Lightning history to post a point in each of the first games in a postseason. ... Blue Jackets G Elvis Merzlikins was still unavailable with an undisclosed injury. Matiss Kivlenieks backed up Korpisalo, and Veini Vehviläinen was brought in a third goalie.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Blue Jackets battle in the crease during second-period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) tries to pass the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) clears him out of the crease in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during second-period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) watch as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrates teammate Ryan Murray's (27) goal during first-period of NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup first round playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn