Kirk Franklin makes splash at Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Tasha Cobbs Leonard won the show’s top award as best artist. She also took home contemporary female vocalist of the year through her album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.”

Donald Lawrence’s “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)” was named song of the year. He won the second most awards with four.

The best new artist went to Pastor Mike Jr., who also claimed top honors for best rap/hip-hop gospel album of the year.

Some of the performers include Tamela Mann, Marvin Sapp, James Fortune, Tye Tribbett and Anthony Brown.

This story has been corrected to show that Franklin won 6 awards, not 5.