Kentucky Derby reverses course, will run without fans

The track will refund ticket holders for all Derby week race dates.

Churchill Downs said its decision comes with support from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the virus continues to spread in the state. He also cited a White House announcement that Louisville and surrounding Jefferson County are in a “red zone.”

Beshear added that the county had 2,300 new cases this week alone and applauded Churchill Downs for monitoring the virus and “making the right and responsible decision.”

Churchill Downs did not allow spectators for its delayed spring meet, which included the Derby’s postponement from the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945. The switch also shifted the Derby to the middle jewel of racing's Triple Crown, with the Preakness following on Oct. 3 in Baltimore.

The track this summer had announced limiting general admission to the 26-acre infield for the Derby before eliminating that and standing room only with updated guidelines. Churchill Downs had based its attendance limit on 14% of the 2015 record of 170,513, with reserved seating limited to 40% occupancy.

Now, the Derby and Oaks will go off without anyone beneath the Twin Spires.

