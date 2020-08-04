Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach

Marshall raised about $2.9 million and Kobach, a little more than $1 million. Bob Hamilton, the founder of a Kansas City-area plumbing company largely self-funded a campaign heavy on television ads with $3.5 million in personal loans. Those figures were all dwarfed by PAC spending in the primary, which totaled more than $9 million.

Marshall, Kobach and Hamilton sat atop an 11-person field, the largest one for the GOP since the state began holding Senate primaries more than 100 years ago. Kansas has no runoff elections, so if the anti-Kobach vote had splintered enough, he might have won with only his solid base on the right.

Marshall and his allies made Kobach’s loss in the governor’s race a key issue and argued that he was the best alternative. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s first choice was U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Wichita-area congressman, but while Pompeo made multiple visits to Kansas suggesting interest, he definitely declared himself out in January.

Kobach argued that the issues he’s often emphasized — particularly immigration — would play better in a fall Senate campaign and said he’d benefit from a flood of pro-Trump voters going to the polls in November after skipping voting in the 2018 mid-terms.

Roberts declared his support for Marshall after the congressman had picked up endorsements from the U.S Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Farm Bureau, the National Right to Life Committee and Kansans for Life, the state’s most influential anti-abortion group. Marshall also had the backing of 97-year-old political icon Bob Dole, the former U.S. Senate majority leader and 1996 GOP presidential nominee.

____

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a candidate for the U.S. Senate, awaits the start of a debate in Olathe, Kansas, Establishment Republicans who'd been coy for months about the GOP primary for Kansas' open Senate seat are increasingly putting their thumbs on the scale. They're hoping to push western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall to victory over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna

Bob Hamilton, a Republican candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, discusses his campaign while standing in front of the state's Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. Hamilton is the founder of a Kansas City-area plumbing company and believes state GOP officials have improperly intervened in the race to help U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas win the primary. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna