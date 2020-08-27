Justice Dept: North Korean hackers stole virtual currency

The case is the latest Justice Department action targeting North Korea over either cyber offenses or sanctions violations. In 2018, federal prosecutors charged a computer programmer working for the North Korean government with cyberattacks that targeted Sony Pictures Entertainment and unleashed the WannaCry ransomware virus that infected computers in 150 countries and crippled parts of the British health care system.

The U.S. Cyber Command is among the federal agencies that participated in the investigation. On Wednesday, it disclosed samples of malicious software that officials said North Korean hackers have been using to target a wide variety of victims.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers, who heads the Justice Department's national security division, said prosecutors are committed to publicly calling out foreign adversaries for cyber crime.

“Although North Korea is unlikely to stop trying to pillage the international financial sector to fund a failed economic and political regime, actions like those today send a powerful message to the private sector and foreign governments regarding the benefits of working with us to counter this threat," he said in a statement.