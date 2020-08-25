July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought

The Commerce Department reported last week that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% in July as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic. New homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, the highest since February. They've now risen three consecutive months after plunging in the spring. Last month’s pace of construction was 23.4% above that of July last year.

Sales are being fueled by ultra-low mortgage rates, which earlier this month dropped below 3% for a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage for the first time in nearly 50 years. The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 2.99%, the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it was 3.55%.

Economists believe low rates and changes in home preferences brought on by the pandemic will continue to support sales, though perhaps not at recent levels.

“Sales may struggle to maintain their July pace going forward," said Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics. ”While strong demand and lower mortgage rates are supportive of further growth in sales, the slow recovery and weak labor market pose downside risks."

Regionally, construction of new homes fell only in the Northeast, which saw a 23.1% decline. The Midwest saw a whopping 58.8% increase, followed by the South's 13% jump and an increase of 7.8% in the West.

The median price of a new home sold in July increased to $330,600, up 7.2% from one year ago.