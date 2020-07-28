Judge: Purdue Pharma must halt some political contributions

Under Drain's order, the company can make annual cash contributions to the Democratic Governors Association, the Republican Governors Association, the Republican State Leadership Committee and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

The amounts will be limited. Purdue can give no more than $25,000 to each group during the remainder of its bankruptcy proceedings, plus the cost of conference registration. It can make contributions to other political organizations, but only after notifying the court. The total of all contributions must be under $125,000.

Through its bankruptcy, Purdue is attempting to settle thousands of lawsuits filed by governments that accuse the company of contributing to the nation's opioid addiction crisis.