John McNamara, manager of ill-fated '86 Red Sox, dies at 88

McNamara stayed with the Red Sox into the 1988 season, when he was fired at the All-Star break with a 43-42 record; third base coach Joe Morgan replaced him and won 19 of his first 20 games — a string known as “Morgan Magic” — to lead the team to an AL East title.

McNamara, who had previously managed the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and California Angels, went on to take over the Cleveland Indians in 1990 but was fired the next season. He also served as the interim Angels manager for 28 games in 1996.

In all, McNamara was 1,167–1,242 over parts of 19 seasons, also winning the NL West title with the Reds in 1979 and leading Cincinnati to the best record in baseball in the strike-shortened 1981 season, when they did not make the playoffs. He was the 1986 AL Manager of the Year.

Current Cleveland manager Terry Francona, who was the Red Sox skipper when they ended their title drought, said he first met McNamara in Oakland in 1969-70. Francona's father, Tito, was playing for the A's.

“I think my dad was actually a year older than him when he was managing in Oakland, so it was kind of funny,” Francona said Wednesday. “Just a sweet, sweet man."

The Indians held a moment of silence for McNamara before their home game against the Chicago White Sox.

As a player, McNamara spent 14 seasons in the Kansas City A’s farm system, including nine years as player-manager. He finished with a .239 batting average, seven homers and 373 RBIs in 1,120 games.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this story from Cleveland.

___

FILE - In this April 19, 1985, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager John McNamara, right, argues with first base umpire Derryl Cousins during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago. McNamara, who managed several Major League Baseball teams during his career, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Tennessee. He was 88. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File) Credit: Fred Jewell Credit: Fred Jewell