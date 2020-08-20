Jay-Z, Pharrell to release new song about Black ambition

The track will be released Friday. It is in conjunction with TIME's special cover project "The New American Revolution," which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the U.S.

A preview of "Entrepreneur" was made available Thursday. "Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you?" raps Jay-Z, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "For every one Gucci, support two FUBU's."