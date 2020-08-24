Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

Last week's hospital visit triggered a flurry of speculation in the Japanese media about the possibility that his health was declining.

Top officials from Abe's Cabinet and the ruling party, including Finance Minister Taro Aso, said publicly that Abe was overworked and badly needed rest. Media members covering the prime minister's office said Abe looked tired and was moving slower that usual.

During the past week, he has spent only a few hours a day in his office, only in the afternoon.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference that Abe visited Keio University Hospital again Monday for a checkup as a follow-up to the one a week ago.

Suga brushed off worries about Abe's health. “I see him every day, but I haven't noticed anything different," he said.

Asked if Abe will be able serve another year until his current term ends in September 2021, Suga said the prime minister is undergoing additional health exams to make sure he will be able to do so.

