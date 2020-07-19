Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

Hope will carry instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change on Mars. It is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. The UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.

A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites, but has not gone beyond the Earth’s orbit.

Omran Sharaf, project director of Emirates Mars Mission, said in a Twitter video message Sunday: “The Emirates' Mars mission is a message of hope to the Arab youth. If a young nation like UAE is able to reach Mars in less than 50 years, then we can do much more as a region.”

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

FILE - This June 1, 2020, file rendering provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shows the Hope probe. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday's scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Japan. The launch of the orbiter — named Amal, or Hope — from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region. (Alexander McNabb/MBRSC via AP, File) Credit: Alexander McNabb Credit: Alexander McNabb

Omran Sharaf, the project director for the Emirates' Hope space probe to Mars, speaks during an interview at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday's scheduled liftoff for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) Credit: Jon Gambrell Credit: Jon Gambrell