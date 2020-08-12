Japan appeals court order to recognize 'black rain' victims

The U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people and almost destroying the entire city. A second U.S. atomic attack on Nagasaki killed another 74,000 before Japan's surrender on Aug. 15, ending World War II.

The Hiroshima plaintiffs were in areas northwest of ground zero, where radioactive “black rain” fell hours after the bomb was dropped.

They have developed illnesses such as cancer and cataracts linked to radiation after they were exposed to the rain, not only that which fell but also by consuming water and food in the area that was contaminated.

The plaintiffs and their supporters asked Hiroshima not to appeal. City officials had indicated their intention to accept the ruling, but Mayor Kazumi Matsui said Wednesday that they could not reverse the government decision to appeal.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi