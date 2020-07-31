James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp's board

"My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions," James Murdoch wrote Friday in a brief letter to News Corp's board that the company made public. The resignation was effective Friday.

James is known as the more liberal Murdoch brother. His more conservative sibling, Lachlan, is the heir apparent to New Corp Executive Chairman Rupert and is co-chairman of News Corp. Lachlan is also executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp, home to conservative news network Fox News, the Fox broadcast and sports networks and local TV stations.