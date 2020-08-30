James and Lakers advance with 131-122 win over Trail Blazers

James has never lost a first-round playoff series, going 14-0.

The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City. The Rockets took a 3-2 lead with a 114-80 victory earlier Saturday.

CJ McCollum had 36 points for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, who played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard. Carmelo Anthony added 27 points.

Down 14 in the third quarter, Portland got to 100-97 on McCollum's layup and tied it on Anfernee Simon's 3-pointer to cap an 8-point run with 9:46 left. James answered with a 3.

Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer tied it at 109 with just under seven minutes to go. Again the Lakers held off Portland with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's 3.

After Trent's 3-pointer closed it to 114-112 with 4:53 left, Davis had a personal 11-0 run to put Los Angeles up 123-112 and all but seal it.

The game was originally set for Wednesday night, but players collectively decided not to play in the three playoff games scheduled for that day to protest racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Games on Friday were also postponed.

James said he hopes the past few days made a difference.

“Obviously, the bubble season will never be forgotten. In sports this is the first time we’ve been able to do something like this, but this moment is so much bigger than us playing basketball,” James said. “Hopefully, years on down the line, when America is in a better place, you can look back to this moment and be like, that was one of the catapults that kind of got it going.”

Lillard injured his right knee in Game 4 that prompted him to leave the bubble in Florida and return to Portland to see team doctors. Lillard was named MVP of the seeding games heading into the playoffs, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in eight games.

Trent Jr. took his Lillard's spot in the opening lineup. But because of injuries the eighth-seeded Blazers had just nine players available for the game.

“All you can do is hope to hang around and make it a fourth quarter game and win in the end, and we didnt quite win it in the end," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Portland's lone win in the first-round series came in Game 1.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: In addition to Lillard, Portland was without Zach Collins because of left ankle inflammation, Nassir Little with dehydration and Wenyen Gabriel with right quad tendonitis.

Lakers: Rajon Rondo practiced on Friday but remained inactive for Game 5 as he recovers from a fractured right thumb and back spasms. ... Dion Waiters was game-time decision with a migraine but was available.

MOURNING UNCLE CLIFFY: There was a moment of silence before the game for former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson. He died Saturday at 53.

Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA, his first eight in Portland, and later made the city his home. Portland players also wore headbands during the game in his honor.

“His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team,” the Blazers said in a statement.

The moment of silence also recognized former Arizona coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman.

CIVIC DUTY: The Lakers announced before the game than that Staples Center will serve as a voting center for the upcoming general election. Voters can cast ballots at the arena from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. The arena will also serve as a drop-off site for ballots.

Los Angeles Lakers' Markieff Morris (88) fouls Portland Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Portland Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr. (2) guards Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 131-122 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) dunks the ball over Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James passes the ball as he is defended by Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James directs the play during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Portland Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic, center, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, left, shakes hands with LeBron James as James goes to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers players kneel during a moment of silence before an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis