Jalen Ramsey gets 5-year, $105 million extension from Rams

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks to secure one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks. Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

Ramsey's first 3 1/2 years in Jacksonville were marked by acrimony between the player and the Jaguars, both over his contract and his concerns about the team's direction. Ramsey has had none of those concerns with the Rams, who barely missed the playoffs last season while going 9-7.