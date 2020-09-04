Jailed Zimbabwean journalist has virus symptoms, says lawyer

The duo’s lawyers have previously told the courts that they fear for their clients’ safety as overcrowding, poor diet and lack of protective equipment put their health at risk.

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume return to court for a bail ruling Wednesday, having already been denied bail three times. Journalist organizations, western embassies and human rights groups say Chin’ono is being punished for exposing government corruption on Twitter.

Chin’ono had exposed alleged corruption involving a $60 million purchase of protective equipment for health workers. Chin'ono's reports led President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to fire the health minister, who has been formally charged with corruption.

A prisons' spokeswoman told the state-run Herald that reports of Chin’ono’s illness had taken them by “surprise.”

“As far as we are concerned, he is well,” the Herald on Tuesday quoted prisons spokeswoman Meya Khanyezi as saying.

Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono appears at the magistrates courts while handcuffed in Harare, Wednesday, July, 22, 2020. Chin'ono known for exposing alleged government corruption is now accused of plotting against the government. Hopwell Chin'ono appeared alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician who is accused of conspiring with to mobilize anti government protests planned for July 31.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi