J Balvin says he is recovering from the coronavirus

Balvin has released a number of Latin and pop hits, including “Mi Gente" with Beyoncé, “X" with Nicky Jam, “I Like It" with Cardi B and Bad Bunny, “Con Altura” with Rosalía and “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)" with The Black Eyed Peas, among other successes.

At Premios Juventud 2020, which aired on Univision, Balvin won five honors, tying with Karol G. Bad Bunny was the show's top winner, earning eight awards.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.