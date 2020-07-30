Italy: Senators vote to lift ex-minister Salvini's immunity

In both the Gregoretti and the Open Arms cases, Salvini said he wants to face charges to clear his name.

“Thank you to all of those who will send me to trial because you are giving me a big gift,’ he said before Thursday's vote. “In that courtroom, I will – differently from others – I will go with my head held high and my back straight. Thank you.”

But in another case that went to the Senate while he still served as Italy's minister, Salvini’s party voted not to lift his immunity, protecting him from prosecution for not allowing 190 migrants to disembark from another coast guard ship in August 2018.

The Diciotti was stuck at sea for five days, then sat in port for another five before all of the migrants were allowed landfall.