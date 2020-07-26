Israelis continue protests against PM's handling of pandemic

After what has been called a hasty and erratic reopening of the economy in May, infections shot up with the average number of new cases daily at 2,000. The country’s economy has been battered by virus restrictions and the unemployment rate has skyrocketed to nearly 20%.
Protesters say the government’s offers of financial assistance have been nowhere near enough.
The protests came in the shadow of Netanyahu’s corruption trial which resumed this month. Hearings will start in January. He is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals.
Israeli police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, early Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Protesters wearing face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, early Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, early Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli mounted police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli mounted police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, early Sunday, July 26, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Protesters wearing face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Protesters hold the Israeli national flag during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Protesters wave the Israeli national flag during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Thousands of demonstrators chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
