Israeli jeweler makes $1.5m gold coronavirus mask

In an interview at his factory near Jerusalem, Levy showed off several pieces of the mask, covered in diamonds. One gold plate had a hole for the filter.

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” Levy said.

Such an ostentatious mask might also rub some the wrong way at a time when millions of people around the world are out of work or suffering economically. Levy said that while he would not wear it himself, he was thankful for the opportunity.

"I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now,” he said.

Isaac Levy, owner of Israeli jewelry company Yvel speaks during an interview with the Associated Press next to parts of a mask in Motza near Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1. 5 million. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Isaac Levy, owner of Israeli jewelry company Yvel holds parts of a mask in Motza near Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1. 5 million. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner

Isaac Levy, owner of Israeli jewelry company Yvel looks at a worker and parts of a mask in Motza near Jerusalem, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1. 5 million. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner) Credit: Sebastian Scheiner Credit: Sebastian Scheiner