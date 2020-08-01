Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Authorities in North Carolina ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year’s Hurricane Dorian. Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas opened shelters for people in Abaco island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people.

The storm's maximum sustained winds declined steadily throughout Saturday, and were near 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour) at 5 p.m., when the U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded it its status. But the agency said it is expected to pick up strength overnight as it heads over warm water toward Florida.

The center of the storm is forecast to approach the southeast coast of Florida early Sunday morning and then travel along the state's east coast throughout the day. It is expected to remain a hurricane through Monday then slowly weaken as it climbs up the Atlantic. Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the east coast this week.

Despite the approaching storm, NASA says the return of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule is still on track for Sunday afternoon. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are preparing to make the first splashdown return in 45 years, after two months docked at the International Space Station. They are aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle, and flight controllers are keeping close watch on the storm.

Isaias — pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs — has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, before it became a hurricane, it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday.

Concerns about the coronavirus and the vulnerability of people who are still recovering from Dorian were adding to worries about the storm.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the storm, but imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be open as long as weather permitted.

“The center of COVID-19 now is in Grand Bahama,” the island’s minister, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, told government-run ZNS Bahamas. “No one wanted to see a situation where we are now facing a hurricane.”

The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.

Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that people on Grand Bahama were still standing in line for gas on Saturday ahead of the storm.

“People are doing the best they can to prepare, but a lot of businesses still have not fully repaired their roofs or their structures" since Dorian, said Miller. “Even a lower level storm could really set them back.”

As the storm moves now toward the southeast coast of Florida, a hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Flagler county line, which lies about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north. A storm surge watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks, and the added menace of a storm ratcheted up the anxiety. State-run virus testing sites are closing in areas where the storm might hit because the sites are outdoor tents, which could topple in high winds.

Natalie Betancur, stocking up at a grocery in Palm Beach Gardens, said that the storm itself doesn't cause her a great amount of concern.

“The hurricane is not that serious, but I feel that the public is really panicking because it’s a hurricane and we’re in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

DeSantis, the governor, said Saturday that 16 counties have declared states of emergency, although no immediate evacuation orders have been given. The Republican also said that hospitals are not being evacuated of coronavirus or other patients.

Still, the pandemic forced officials to wrestle with social-distancing rules at the same time as disaster response.

At one of four shelters in Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon, people had their temperatures checked at the door before entering. Public buses are transporting residents to the shelter as crews work to sanitize the buses between stops.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said each person in a shelter needed to have 40 square feet (nearly 4 square meters), and cafeteria-style dining would not be allowed. Any evacuees infected with the new coronavirus would be isolated in classrooms separate them from the general population, Giménez said.

Kevin Shelton, the owner of Causeway Mowers in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, said his store has been packed since Friday. Folks streamed in to buy generators, chain saws and other provisions. On Saturday morning, Shelton and his wife served at least 25 customers an hour, double the business they’d normally do on a weekend.

“We’ve been in the area almost 50 years. We keep an eye on every storm," he said. "It could shift in this direction at any moment.”

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press writers Tamara Lush in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, and Cody Jackson in Palm Beach County, Florida, contributed.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Hallandale Beach. It also corrects when an evacuation began on North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island. Visitors were told to leave Friday and residents and property owners starting Saturday morning.

People install hurricane fabric on windows openings at Casa Farneti on in Riviera Beach, Fla., as Palm Beach County readies for Hurricane Isaias on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy

A beach goer attempts to set up a beach umbrella, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Hurricane Isaias is headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Chris Nagiewicz, left, watches as his wife Mary screws in a hurricane panel, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, on a trailer home in Briny Breezes, Fla. Hurricane Isaias is headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. The husband and wife handyman team maintain about 50 trailers including their own and plan to spend the hurricane in a hotel. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Sea spray, sand and winds sweep across South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Fla., as Palm Beach County readies for Hurricane Isaias on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy

Signs lashed to a palm tree are shown at a closed COVID-19 testing site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Hurricane Isaias is headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

A resident walks with containers filled with gasoline at Cooper's gas station before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Workers remove chairs from the beach in preparation for Hurricane Isaias, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Forecasters declared a hurricane warning for parts of the Florida coast Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on track for the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas. Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (NOAA via AP) Credit: NOAA Credit: NOAA

Residents cover a window with plywood in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, in the Heritage neighborhood of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Residents wait in line to fill their containers with gasoline before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Erin Flaherty removes paddle-boards from the city docks, Friday, July 31, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla., in advance of Hurricane Isaias. Forecasters have declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Lannis Waters Credit: Lannis Waters

Max Hall makes repairs to the roof of a home before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. Residents in Grand Bahama rushed to gas stations and food stores with a sense of urgency as Isaias moved through the southern part of the country and towards the north. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Women enjoy the waves from a high surf, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Forecasters declared a hurricane warning for parts of the Florida coast Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on track for the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A man installs hurricane shutters on a building owned by Suga Development, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. Forecasters have declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline as Hurricane Isaias drenches the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Lannis Waters Credit: Lannis Waters

Home Depot aisles are stocked with hurricane supplies as Hurricane Isaias approaches South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Fla. Isaias is forecasted to stay east of the coast but it will bring winds and possible coasting flooding. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

A man carries drinking water for a customer at a water depot store before the arrival of Hurricane Isaias in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

A rainbow is seen on the horizon as people enjoy the waves from a high surf, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Forecasters declared a hurricane warning for parts of the Florida coast Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on track for the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Michael Boyle, left, helps keep Mike Russell steady as they work to cover a second-floor window of a historic 1905 house on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in downtown Fort Pierce, Fla., while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. Hurricane Isaias is headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. (Eric Hasert /TCPalm.com via AP) Credit: Eric Hasert Credit: Eric Hasert

Red no swimming flags fly at Lantana, Fla., Municipal Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Florida coast Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, where it is threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in a hot spot.(Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Damon Higgins Credit: Damon Higgins

Palm Beach Ocean Rescue personnel take down the weather conditions signage in preparation for Hurricane Isaias in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Forecasters are indicating there may be hurricane force winds in the county on Sunday. (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post via AP) Credit: Thomas Cordy Credit: Thomas Cordy