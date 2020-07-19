Iran FM visits Baghdad ahead of Iraq PM trip to Saudi Arabia

Upon his arrival, Zarif paid a visit to the site where Soleimani was killed, saying “Iran-Iraq relations will not be shaken” despite the general's death, which Zarif called “a major loss” in the fight against the Islamic State group. Soleimani led Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force and was the architect of its regional military activities.

The Iranian minister met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a day before the premier was set to fly to Riyadh, then to Tehran on Tuesday.

“Iraq seeks to assert its balanced and positive role in making peace and progress in the region,” al-Kadhimi tweeted during the meeting with Zarif.

Al-Kadhimi's advisors said his visit to Riyadh seeks to open new avenues for economic cooperation, while also enhancing Iraq's potential to be a regional mediator. But here, al-Kadhimi walks a fine line.

Both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia accept Iraq playing the role of intermediary, said Hisham Daoud, the premier's advisor. “The Gulf and the Americans want Iraq to have its sovereignty, and to them this means distance from Iran.”

Iran, meanwhile, “wants Iraq to be a messenger, but this will not be acceptable to Iraq and to al-Kadhimi,” he said.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he and Zarif “stressed that we want balanced relations with all neighboring countries, based on Iraqi interests, mutual interests and non-interference in internal affairs."

“We stressed the necessity of keeping the region and Iraq out from international tensions and protecting Iraqi sovereignty,” Hussein told reporters after their meeting.

The two diplomats discussed trade, as border points were recently reopened and fortified with additional security forces in line with reform plans devised by Iraq's government. Talks encompassed energy and investment, with Iraq relying heavily on Iranian gas and electricity imports to meet power demands.

“Iran has good relations with Iraq on the energy level and will continue to,” said Zarif. "There are many agreements with Iraq that will be activated.”

