Iowa governor signs order restoring felon voting rights

Mark Stringer, the executive director of the ACLU of Iowa, lauded Reynold's order as a victory for the state.

“Iowa no longer is the only state in the country to permanently and for life ban its citizens from voting following any felony conviction,” Stringer said in a news release. “We’re relieved that the Governor’s order does not make eligibility to vote dependent on how much money a person has, that is, it’s not contingent on paying off fees and fines or other associated debts."

Reynolds has made the issue a priority, previously discussing her own struggle with alcoholism and drunken driving arrests before she sought treatment and got sober more than 20 years ago. She said felons deserve a second chance and that restoring their voting rights was part of that opportunity for redemption.

“It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances,” Reynolds said before signing the order. “It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption and proving to themselves and maybe to others that their crimes or convictions do not define them.”

Some of Reynolds' fellow Republicans opposed the move, saying they think some crimes are irredeemable and that felons who owe restitution to victims must pay it before getting their rights back. Such repayment schemes have been viewed by some as a poll tax that would prevent those who cannot afford repayment from ever voting.

After recent changes in Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, Iowa was left as the only state with broad constitutional language that revoked felons' voting rights. In Maine and Vermont, felons can even vote while they’re in prison. Sixteen states restore the vote upon release, and another 21 automatically restore it after the sentence is served, including parole and probation. Other states attach conditions for certain crimes.

Reynolds said she’ll continue to press the Republican-led Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment, which couldn't be reversed by a future governor. She proposed one last year but couldn't get Republican state senators to support it.

Rep. Ako Abdul Samad, a Black lawmaker who worked for two years with Reynolds on the issue, said he was happy about the order. But he said it's just one step in the broader fight against racial injustice.

“Were asking everyone to reach in their own hearts to begin dealing with the root cause. You need to help us show that black lives matter and if black lives did matter this wouldn't have been such a hoorah today. This would have been something that was already automatic,” he said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks on after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds elbow bumps State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, right, after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, speaks after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts in front of State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, right, after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks after signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall