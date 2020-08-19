Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour's postseason.

Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world, but he has not won in more than a year. He missed three months at the end of last year with a knee injury he suffered in South Korea, and then he didn’t play for three months when golf shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. And when he did play, he didn’t play up to his standards.