Influencer culture skewered in Gia Coppola film at Venice

The film stars Hawke as Frankie, a Los Angeles bartender whose YouTube video of a charismatic nobody, played by Andrew Garfield, becomes an internet sensation. The film explores the underbelly of influencer culture and the constant need to get attention from strangers on social media.

“It asks the question about whether or not it’s possible to make art while you’re still trying to get attention and look for likes,” said Hawke, currently getting her own attention for her role on the Netflix series “Stranger Things." Hawke said her instinctive answer is no, but allows that Garfield’s final performance in which his persona unravels online certainly counts as art.

Coppola said she was inspired to make the film by “A Face in the Crowd,” the 1957 film starring Andy Griffith about a drifter who becomes a radio and television sensation. “Mainstream” is essentially a redux and variation.

“The morals for me are that all that glitters is not gold, and community and connection is really important,” Coppola said.

The festival, the first major in-person cinema showcase after COVID-19 locked down the film industry, wraps up on Sept. 12. In addition to the Horizons competition, 18 films are competing for the Golden Lion in the main selection.

Actress Maya Hawke poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Mainstream' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Actress Maya Hawke poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Mainstream' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Actress Maya Hawke poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Mainstream' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Actress Maya Hawke poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Mainstream' during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan