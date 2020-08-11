Indians' Clevinger violates protocols, will be quarantined

The team said Monday that Clevinger will not make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Cubs. On Sunday, Indians right-hander Zach Plesac was sent home from Chicago in a rental car after he went out with friends following his start on Saturday, a violation of the team's code of conduct.

The Indians had Plesac drive home so he wouldn't be around his teammates in case he had contracted the coronavirus. Clevinger flew home with the team.