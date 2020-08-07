India hits 2 million coronavirus cases as deaths pass 41,000

India's health ministry also reported recoveries as a share of total cases are also growing. India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths and its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the other hardest-hit countries. The rate in the U.S. is 3.3%, and in Brazil, it's 3.4%, Johns Hopkins University figures showed.

The health ministry said Friday 62,538 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the nation's total to 2,027,074. Also, 886 people died, for a total of 41,585.