India eases virus restrictions even as cases soar

“This was to be expected,” said Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an infectious diseases expert at the Christian Medical College at Vellore in southern India. “It was inevitable that the numbers would climb.”

Indian authorities have pointed to the recovery rate of virus patients in the country, now at more than 76%, as evidence of the success of its policy. India is also doing more tests — nearly 100,000 per day — but its testing rate at around 32,000 per million is still far lower than in the U.S.

Kang said insufficient data still hampers public health efforts.

“A case becomes a case because you detected an infection. It doesn’t actually tell you about the disease,” said Kang. “What we really need to be concerned about is the disease, whom is it affecting and how are we handling it.”

India’s initial strategy in controlling the virus was an abrupt, risky gamble: the lockdown of its entire population of 1.4 billion people at the cost of hollowing out its economy.

It worked for some time. While other large countries struggled with the pandemic, India’s cases remained low, although testing was limited.

The general sense of a looming health crisis in March and April was largely missing. By May and June, cases began to gradually increase, with megacity Mumbai and the capital, New Delhi, faring the worst.

The virus has now spread even to remote areas such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where members of a tribe tested positive last week.

Some government decisions to reopen the economy and society have met sharp criticism.

On Tuesday, India held competitive college exams despite demands from students that they be postponed because of the pandemic. Students and many opposition parties say they fear the exams will result in a surge in infections. The exams were earlier postponed twice.

A health workers takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. India has now reported more than 75,000 infections for five straight days, one of the highest in the world, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

