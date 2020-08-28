In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

Those numbers represent only a fraction of the carnage across the U.S. economy. Thursday, the Labor Department reported that another million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits -- up from 1.7 million a year ago — with no end in sight.

The Conference Board, a business research group, reported this week that consumer confidence has tumbled to its lowest level since 2014. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of the economic activity in the U.S.

And although U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.9% last month, it's a small dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless.

MGM also operates casinos in Mississippi, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and overseas in Macao.