Hundreds rally in Manila ahead of Duterte's annual speech

A convoy of vans carrying protesters staged a brief rally outside the TV network’s headquarters on Monday, displaying posters that read, “Stay safe, not silent.”

“The failed government response to the rising number of infected people, the worst economic crisis in history ... will be remembered as part of Duterte’s legacy,” left-wing protest leader Renato Reyes said.

Duterte, who took office in mid-2016, is expected to focus in his speech later Monday on his administration’s handling of the pandemic, which officials have described as a relative success but critics have labeled as chaotic and an alarming failure. He was expected to call on legislators to immediately pass a new bill that would grant him emergency powers to realign huge budgets to respond to the pandemic.

Duterte eased a lockdown in Manila, a bustling capital of more than 12 million people, and quarantine restrictions elsewhere on June 1 after the economy shrank slightly in the first quarter and unemployment soared. The economic downturn may be worse in second quarter and usher in a recession, economic officials say.

As a health safeguard, only about 50 legislators and Cabinet members will be allowed to be present at the heavily secured House of Representatives, where the 75-year-old Duterte is to deliver his speech. The venue may be shifted to the presidential palace in Manila if some of the invited officials are found to be infected with the coronavirus after last-minute tests, officials said.

Several legislators, senators and congressional staffers have tested positive for the virus in recent months.

The Philippines remains a Southeast Asian hotspot for the virus, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases, including nearly 2,000 deaths.

