Huge protest on Belarus leader's birthday demands he resign

Putin and Lukashenko talked by phone on Sunday, but a Kremlin statement gave few details of the conversation, other than noting that Putin congratulated the Belarusian leader on his 66th birthday.

Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election because of concerns about her security, gave a withering acknowledgement of the birthday.

“I wish him to overcome his fears, look truth in the eye, listen to the voice of the people and go away,” she told The Associated Press by telephone from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Lukashenko has consistently blamed Western countries for encouraging the protests and contends that NATO is repositioning forces along Belarus' western border with the aim of intervening in the unrest, a claim the alliance strongly denies.

On Sunday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said it was conducting military exercises in the Grodno region, near the borders of Poland and Lithuania, simulating defending against an invasion.

Belarus on Saturday cracked down hard on foreign news media that have been covering the protests, deporting at least four Russian journalists, including two from The Associated Press. The government also revoked the accreditations of many Belarusian journalists working for foreign new agencies, including journalists working for AP.

—-

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this story.

.

Women hold a poster reading "We are not rats, we are Belarusians, you (Lukashenko) run!" as they stand in front of riot police line blocking Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman kneels in front of riot police line as they block Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian opposition supporters surround a police bus during their rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Protesters lie on the ground in front of riot police line blocking Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian opposition supporters block the way for a police bus as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police block the way for Belarusian opposition supporters rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Opposition supporters whose protests have convulsed the country for two weeks aim to hold a march in the capital of Belarus. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited