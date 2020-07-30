Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller: report

Sanctions aimed at crippling Huawei are part of a broader global battle between the U.S. and China over technology and trade. The restrictions mean Huawei phones now face a distinct disadvantage outside China because they can only run a stripped-down open source version of Google's Android operating system and don't come with the U.S. search giant's apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Google Maps. Users also have to download apps through Huawei’s own app store, not the Google Play store.

In China, popular homegrown apps for services like shopping and messaging help fill that gap.

Huawei might not be able to hold on to the top spot as the global economy recovers, because wireless carriers are increasingly wary of its devices, the firm said.

Huawei phones are popular in Europe and Asia but little known in the U.S., where the company's telecom switching gear has been effectively blocked for years over fears it could be used for spying by China’s communist leaders.