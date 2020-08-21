House ethics: Gaetz broke rules, not law, with Cohen tweet

Cohen was preparing explosive testimony before a House panel about Trump’s conduct when Gaetz tweeted on Feb. 26, 2019, “Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot...”

Later that day after a backlash, Gaetz deleted the post and said that it had not been his intent to threaten Cohen.