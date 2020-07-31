Hong Kong postpones elections by a year, citing coronavirus

“Incumbent pro-democracy legislators, who represent 60% of the public’s opinion, collectively oppose the postponement and emphasize the responsibility of the SAR government to make every effort to arrange adequate anti-epidemic measures to hold elections in September as scheduled,” the statement said, referring to the territory's official name, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

“Otherwise, it is tantamount to uprooting the foundation of the establishment of the SAR.”

The city of 7.5 million people has had a surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of July. Hong Kong has recorded 3,273 infections as of Friday, more than double the tally on July 1.

The government has tightened social distancing restrictions, limiting public gatherings to two people, and banned dining-in at restaurants after 6 p.m.

The lead-up to the elections has been closely watched, after a national security law that took effect in late June stipulated that candidates who violated the law would be barred from running.

The new law is seen as Beijing’s attempt to curb dissent in the city, after months of pro-democracy and anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year.

On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong were disqualified from running for not complying with the city's mini-constitution or pledging allegiance to the local and national governments.

“Beyond any doubt, this is the most scandalous election ever in Hong Kong history,” Wong said at a news conference Friday. “I wish to emphasize that no reasonable man would think that this election ban is not politically driven.”

“Beijing has staged multiple acts to prevent the opposition bloc from taking the majority in the Hong Kong legislature,” he said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives for a news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. She announce to postpone legislative elections scheduled for Sept. 6, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. She announce to postpone legislative elections scheduled for Sept. 6, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong shows his disqualification notice during a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong were disqualified from running in the legislative elections, as they were deemed to not comply with the Basic Law or pledge allegiance to the city and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, attends a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including prominent activist Joshua Wong were disqualified for September legislative elections, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, attends a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong were disqualified from running in the legislative elections, as they were deemed to not comply with the Basic Law or pledge allegiance to the city and Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung