High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

“New Mexico has been home to many innovative companies and Sceye’s approach to broadband and methane monitoring is game-changing,” Keyes said. “It’s these types of disruptive companies that will drive economic development in the state for years to come.”

At New Mexico’s Spaceport America, a company called SpinLaunch is testing technology that would launch satellites into orbit with kinetic energy. Virgin Galactic has 150 employees in the state as it prepares for commercial space flights.

While preparing for more airship flights, Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas.

Keyes said for years the state has struggled with building an infrastructure on the ground to bring broadband to rural areas. “This could eliminate that problem,” she said.

“The (COVID-19) emergency has amplified the need for universal access to the advantage of a networked world,” Vestergaard said in a statement. “There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected.”

Keyes said Sceye will start with five airships and could expand to other areas of the country.

In January 2019, Vestergaard, former CEO of global public health companies Vestergaard and LifeStraw, stepped down from those companies to exclusively focus on Sceye’s expansion. Sceye was founded in 2014.

In recent years, the company has conducted research and development of its technology at Roswell and Moriarty, New Mexico, airports.

Last year, the state gave the company a $2 million loan to help it to rebuild following a windstorm that caused extensive damage to its hangar and airship.