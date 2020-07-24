Henderson voted player of year in England by soccer writers

The England midfielder also played an important role behind the scenes during the suspension of the league during the pandemic, leading an initiative that saw players team up with a charity to raise money for the National Health Service.

“Leadership is intangible and often unquantifiable unless it is inarguable,” FWA chair Carrie Brown said. “Jordan Henderson is both the ultimate professional and now a bona fide Liverpool legend.

“Jordan is a player his teammates look to on the pitch and who his rivals look up to off it. The voting criteria for the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year is one who leads by precept and example and in this country’s darkest moment, Jordan, unprompted, personally rallied club captains to establish #PlayersTogether.”

The FWA's Footballer of the Year accolade is the oldest individual soccer award in the world. It was first awarded in 1948.

