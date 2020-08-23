Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Martin Truex Jr. was second and Jimmie Johnson, Dover’s career winner with 11, was third. Johnson’s No. 48 team gambled on a late two-tire pit stop that gave the seven-time champion a late surge.

Johnson is on the bubble, four points outside of the cutoff with his fate to be decided under the lights at Daytona. There are 13 drivers with a spot in the playoffs. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBendetto and William Byron hold the final three spots on points. Johnson is the biggest outlier to have a chance at crashing the field -- unless there’s a surprise winner.

The only hiccup was a brief red flag needed when a hole in the concrete had to be patched. Harvick took it from there and continued to showcase what should be a fantastic battle with Hamlin for the championship.

“With Denny winning yesterday, we needed to win today,” Harvick said. “I know as we go week-to-week, we’re going to give it all that we have.”

Track crews repair damage to the concrete in Turn 4 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Dover, Del.

Kyle Busch's damage to his car is repaired during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Dover, Del.