The man who once poisoned Auburn trees in support of Alabama has died at 71

FILE A photo of an Alabama-Auburn game. Updyke said he was upset after Auburn beat Alabama in 2010 and then went on to win the national championship before he poisoned the trees. Credit: Associated Press Credit: Associated Press

He served six months in jail for damaging an agricultural crop and was ordered to turn over $800,000 but paid only a fraction of the amount. Updyke told a judge he couldn't afford to pay more, and prosecutors' attempt to get more money stalled last year because of questions over Updyke's health.

In a public Facebook post, daughter-in-law Marsha Updyke recalled Updyke as a passionate, lighthearted family man who carried a gun, wore boots and loved attention.

“He was misunderstood at times, but anyone close to him understood him, knew his heart, forgave his flaws, and loved him. He made us all laugh. He genuinely cared,” she wrote.

Neither Updyke nor her husband immediately returned messages, and Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, who tried to get additional restitution payments from Updyke, said he didn't have independent confirmation of his death.

Margaret Brown, an attorney who represented Updyke, declined comment.