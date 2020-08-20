Harden scores 21 points, Rockets beat Thunder for 2-0 lead

Oklahoma City led 80-77 before the Rockets broke away with a 17-0 run, with just two of the points coming from Harden, the league scoring champion.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Made 8 of 16 3-pointers in the first quarter, but just 2 of 19 in the second. ... Took 10 shots inside the 3-point line in the opening period. ... Harden had five assists in the first quarter. ... Did not have a turnover in the first half.

Thunder: G Lu Dort returned to the starting lineup after missing Game 1 with a right knee sprain. He scored eight points in 25 minutes. ... Had nine turnovers in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Saturday.

