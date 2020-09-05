Hamilton sets fastest lap in F1 history to take Monza pole

Bottas and Hamilton exchanged track records on their way to securing yet another Mercedes front-row lockout. McLaren driver Carlos Sainz — who moves to Ferrari next year — was third, 0.808 behind the British driver and just ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

It was a record-extending 94th pole for Hamilton and he will start as favorite to win for a 90th time on Sunday, which would move him within one victory of Michael Schumacher’s record.

Hamilton looks on course to extend his championship lead, which stands at 47 points from Red Bull rival Verstappen and 50 from Bottas.

Things went from terrible to abysmal for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc qualified 13th and has little chance of repeating last year when he won from pole position to end the team’s nine-year wait for victory at Monza.

“At the end we expected it a little bit coming into this weekend,” Leclerc said. “We know that Spa and here are probably the two worst tracks for us, with another one probably a bit later in the year. It’s like this, it’s tough, because once you do a good lap and you do P13, it doesn’t feel good.

“For now it’s like this, and I need to extract the maximum out of the car in the situation we are in, and that’s what I try to do. Surely, it hurts even more once it’s at home. But it’s a reality at the moment for us unfortunately.”

Vettel finished 17th after being hampered by traffic on his final lap.

“What a mess,” Vettel said on the team radio before letting out an expletive.

Earlier, Bottas led third and final practice.

Bottas was 0.229 faster than Sainz and 0.323 quicker than Lando Norris after an impressive showing from the McLaren pair.

The session was interrupted about 10 minutes from the end after a mechanical problem with Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, with the cars managing to come out for a final flying lap.

Hamilton was fifth fastest but survived a fright at the end, with the Mercedes driver swerving at speed on the approach to the Parabolica corner to avoid two cars going slowly side by side.

No action was taken by the stewards.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, right, of Britain celebrates after clocking the fastest time during the qualifying session for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (Jennifer Lorenzini/Pool via AP) Credit: Jennifer Lorenzini Credit: Jennifer Lorenzini

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany watches the last moments of the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Matteo Bazzi, Pool via AP) Credit: Matteo Bazzi Credit: Matteo Bazzi

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the qualifying session for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5 , 2020. (Jennifer Lorenzini, Pool via AP) Credit: Jennifer Lorenzini Credit: Jennifer Lorenzini

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the qualifying session at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020. The Italian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel Medina Credit: Miguel Medina